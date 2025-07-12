Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.14. 4,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 31,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

