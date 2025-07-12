Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,913 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Maplebear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Maplebear by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear Stock Down 0.9%

CART opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CART. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. FBN Securities began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

View Our Latest Report on Maplebear

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In related news, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $200,476.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,336.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $205,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 456,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,048,252. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,287 shares of company stock worth $967,711. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.