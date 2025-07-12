Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $11,357,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UMB Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,903,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,417,490.45. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

View Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $110.21 on Friday. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.