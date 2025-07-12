Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 193.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 123.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

