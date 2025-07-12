Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Community Financial System were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Community Financial System by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Financial System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial System in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 19.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial System in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial System Stock Performance

Community Financial System stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. Community Financial System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77.

Community Financial System Announces Dividend

Community Financial System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.13 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Community Financial System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

About Community Financial System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

