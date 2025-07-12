Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.61 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

