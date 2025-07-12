Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,108 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,546,000 after acquiring an additional 835,929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,998,000 after acquiring an additional 767,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $22,059,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,718,000 after acquiring an additional 296,601 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 388,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 267,789 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

SM opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.16. SM Energy Company has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

