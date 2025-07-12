Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Textron by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Textron by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Textron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Textron by 22.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

NYSE:TXT opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

