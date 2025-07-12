The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Price Target to $25.00

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PENG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of PENG opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Penguin Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $324,251 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENG. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

