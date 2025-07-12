The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $120.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.21. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $101.02 and a 12 month high of $132.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $416,340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 14,049.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,930,000 after buying an additional 1,413,945 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 28,218.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 757,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 755,128 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after buying an additional 735,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $87,516,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

