Thomas G. Kramer Sells 43,382 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 43,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $2,070,622.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 603,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,585.82. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.55. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 753.20%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in IonQ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 50.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

