Top Airline Stocks To Watch Now – July 9th

American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Zscaler, RTX, Joby Aviation, and Surf Air Mobility are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate commercial air transport services for passengers and cargo. By buying these shares, investors gain partial ownership in carriers like Delta, United or Southwest and participate in their financial performance. The value of airline stocks typically fluctuates with factors such as passenger demand, fuel prices, regulatory changes and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 40,822,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,323,897. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,173,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,813,615. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.58. 607,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.62. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $318.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,213.59 and a beta of 1.11.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.07. 1,010,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.77. RTX has a 52-week low of $99.42 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

JOBY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. 11,232,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,082,670. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Surf Air Mobility (SRFM)

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

SRFM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. 18,260,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Surf Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.89.

