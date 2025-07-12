Top Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 9th

Oracle, Core Scientific, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, BTCS, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Globant are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves blockchain technology—whether that’s operating cryptocurrency mining farms, developing distributed‐ledger platforms and smart‐contract software, or providing related services like digital wallets and supply‐chain tracking. By investing in these stocks, investors seek exposure to the potential growth of secure, transparent, and decentralized transaction systems and applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,856,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,212,056. The firm has a market cap of $658.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $241.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.14.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. 26,155,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,804,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 6.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Core Scientific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.63.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. 11,585,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,529,991. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 4.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,070,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,876,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 6.04.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

BTCS traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. 17,846,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,266,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,682. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $423.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 237,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,490. Globant has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.64.

