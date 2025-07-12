Top Digital Media Stocks To Follow Today – July 9th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and GameSquare are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing or monetizing content through digital channels. This category includes social-media platforms, video and music streaming services, online gaming companies, digital publishers and ad-tech firms. Investors in these stocks typically look for growth driven by user engagement, advertising revenue, subscription models and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.99. 12,974,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,957,863. The company has a market cap of $248.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $148.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.22. 1,351,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,452. The company has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.48 and a 200 day moving average of $407.17.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

GAME stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 72,759,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,270. GameSquare has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

