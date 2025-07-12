Top Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 9th

Circle Internet Group, Robinhood Markets, Coinbase Global, UnitedHealth Group, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies whose core business involves financial services—such as banks, insurance firms, asset managers and brokerage houses. By investing in financial stocks, shareholders gain exposure to revenue streams from interest income, fees and investment gains. These stocks tend to be sensitive to changes in interest rates, regulatory policies and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,893,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,572,207. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion and a PE ratio of -15,934.88.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,349,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,798,378. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $9.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,393,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,778,331. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $382.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.08.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,823,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $272.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The company has a market capitalization of $785.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.45.

