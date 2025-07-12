Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 600,000 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,967,437 shares in the company, valued at $583,482,016.96. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 500,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $5.87 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.72.

Cipher Mining last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. V3 Holding Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,713,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,316,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,094,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,878,000. Finally, Helix Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

