Top Luxury Goods Stocks To Consider – July 10th

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, produce and sell high-end, premium-priced items such as designer fashion, jewelry, watches, luxury automobiles and accessories. These equities tend to track discretionary consumer spending and often show greater sensitivity to economic cycles, wealth trends and shifts in consumer sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. New York Times has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

REAL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.41. 1,133,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,496. The firm has a market cap of $611.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. RealReal has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

SLRC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 119,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 242,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,698. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.36.

