Top Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching – July 10th

Bank of America, MercadoLibre, D.R. Horton, Ford Motor, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies—including real estate investment trusts (REITs)—that own, develop or manage property assets such as residential, commercial and industrial buildings. They offer investors a liquid way to gain exposure to the property market, with returns typically coming from rental‐income–based dividends and potential capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $46.98. 24,157,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,391,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $353.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $64.95 on Thursday, reaching $2,412.14. The company had a trading volume of 338,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,481.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,149.21. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,579.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton (DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $141.24. 4,626,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,641. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day moving average of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 45,891,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,712,273. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $82.30. 6,201,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,376,366. The company has a market cap of $267.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $83.95.

