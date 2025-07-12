Travel Stocks Worth Watching – July 10th

Delta Air Lines, Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, Alibaba Group, BigBear.ai, Booking, and Southwest Airlines are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies whose core business involves travel and tourism—this includes airlines, hotels, cruise lines, car rental firms and online booking platforms. Because demand for travel tends to rise and fall with economic cycles, consumer confidence and external events (such as fuel‐price swings, health scares or geopolitical tensions), these equities can be more volatile than those in non-cyclical sectors. Investors often monitor travel stocks as a barometer of global economic health and consumer willingness to spend on leisure and business trips. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $6.05 on Thursday, hitting $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,214,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964,317. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $978.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,791. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $793.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,005.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $981.68. The company has a market cap of $433.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,584,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,009,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.38. 10,530,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,987,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average of $114.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $253.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.19. 128,419,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,035,393. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $31.03 on Thursday, reaching $5,699.07. 109,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,432. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,425.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,990.14.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,543,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.21. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12.

