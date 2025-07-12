United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Head to Head Survey

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 302.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Bancshares pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 2.65% 5.31% 0.61% United Bancshares 14.84% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and United Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $404.22 million 3.11 $19.93 million $0.45 61.93 United Bancshares $46.23 million 1.82 $9.15 million $3.40 8.33

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandy Spring Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sandy Spring Bancorp and United Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.02%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats United Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and business loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The company provides investment management, financial planning, and wealth management services. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It also operates full service banking centers and loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

