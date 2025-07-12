United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Boosted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 32.9% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,590,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.54.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $814.27 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $722.31 and a 200-day moving average of $686.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

