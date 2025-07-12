Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $62,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $5,869,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 493.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 27,955.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 43,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,492. This represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.20.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 2.7%

Vail Resorts stock opened at $165.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.92. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

