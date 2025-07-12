Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $59,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $497,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 125.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $335.74 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

