Value Stocks To Follow Now – July 10th

Invesco QQQ, MP Materials, UnitedHealth Group, Delta Air Lines, and Circle Internet Group are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at prices below their fundamental worth based on metrics such as earnings, dividends or book value. They typically feature low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios and often offer higher dividend yields. Investors buy them in the expectation that the market will eventually recognize their true value and drive the price up. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $556.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,385,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,379,243. The business has a 50-day moving average of $524.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.52. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $557.63.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $15.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.45. 73,954,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,790. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 2.26. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,315,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.44 and a 200 day moving average of $443.71. The firm has a market cap of $273.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL stock traded up $5.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,214,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,173,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE CRCL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,917,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,469,734. Circle Internet Group has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $298.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,927.77.

