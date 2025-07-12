VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in sustainable agriculture and food innovations. YUMY was launched on Nov 30, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Future of Food ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Future of Food ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.