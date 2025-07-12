Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,611,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,136,000 after buying an additional 2,553,554 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,081,000 after buying an additional 1,865,738 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,087,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,472,000 after buying an additional 809,106 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 11,271.4% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,694,000 after buying an additional 608,656 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $58.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1944 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

