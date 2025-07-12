Video Game Stocks To Follow Now – July 10th

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Target are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, publish or distribute video games and related hardware. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the gaming industry’s growth drivers—such as franchise launches, console sales and digital distribution platforms. Their performance typically reflects consumer demand trends, technological innovations and broader entertainment market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.32. 10,713,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,848,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $5.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.71. 1,329,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,407. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $3.73 on Thursday, reaching $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,334. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.16. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22.

