Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 27,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

JPM stock opened at $286.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.98 and a 200-day moving average of $256.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

