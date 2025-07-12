von Borstel & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,489,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,010,000 after acquiring an additional 25,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 446.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 803,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,181,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $180.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day moving average is $173.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

