Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.07.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.23. Aflac has a 52-week low of $91.99 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

