Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

