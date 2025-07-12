Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 188.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 101.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

