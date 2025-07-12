Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Stock

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $361.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

EG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.83.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Everest Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $339.18 on Thursday. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.85.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 109,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.