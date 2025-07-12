Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $228.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $211.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.68. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $207.21 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,178,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.