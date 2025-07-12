Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Price

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

RYAN stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $77.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 187.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

