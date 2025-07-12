Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Stock Price

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

SW stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 1,835.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

