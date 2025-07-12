Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target to $24.00

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HG opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.43. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $843.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,680. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,776.60. The trade was a 29.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,658,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,570,000 after buying an additional 963,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,838,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 885,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 333,671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 133,646 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 155,228 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

