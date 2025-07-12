Wells Fargo & Company Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $249.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.22% from the stock’s previous close.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.92.

NYSE RGA opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

