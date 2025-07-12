Whelan Financial Has $851,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whelan Financial lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.3% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $286.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.98 and a 200-day moving average of $256.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

