Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,065,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,205,000 after acquiring an additional 224,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,377,000 after acquiring an additional 199,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 776.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average is $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

