William J. Lansing Sells 2,200 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,780.48, for a total transaction of $3,917,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,025,866.24. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,540.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,845.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,861.59. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,484.29 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.6% in the second quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 6,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $250,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,263.29.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

