William J. Lansing Sells 3,811 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total transaction of $5,967,987.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at $69,432,864.62. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,540.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,845.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,861.59. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,484.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $2,540,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 55.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,263.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

