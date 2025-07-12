World Investment Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,932.16. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

