World Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 9,150 Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMM opened at $27.34 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $368.11 million and a P/E ratio of 21.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

