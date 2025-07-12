World Investment Advisors Buys 3,197 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,226,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,604,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,669,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LYG opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.39%. Analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

