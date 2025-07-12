World Investment Advisors Buys New Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $135.77 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.