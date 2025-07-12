World Investment Advisors Buys New Shares in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in AES by 37.4% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 291,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 79,355 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 141.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AES by 23.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 129,782 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $4,936,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in AES by 23.4% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 207,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $12.61 on Friday. The AES Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

