World Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 10,723 Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,602 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,818,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,431.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $24,169,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ESI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. Element Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

