World Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 17,311 Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,311 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $6,842,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 187,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of KGC opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. Kinross Gold Corporation has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KGC. Raymond James Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

