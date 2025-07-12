World Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 4,390 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,385,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 749,843 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,600,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,138,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,138,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,398,619,000 after purchasing an additional 234,088 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,387,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,451 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,477,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7024 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

